10 YSRCP leaders from Krishna district bag nominated posts

Vijayawada: In all, 10 YSRCP leaders from Krishna district were nominated for various important posts announced by the State government on Saturday. The government on Saturday nominated candidates to various posts in 135 corporations and other associations.

Three Kamma candidates, two SC candidates, one Muslim candidate, three BC candidates and one Kapu candidate were nominated as the chairmen/chairpersons to various corporations.

The YSRCP leaders have been waiting for the filling up of nominated posts for a long time. Bandi Sivasakthi Punyaseela, who was elected as the corporator in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation elections was nominated as the chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (APIDC). Punyaseela (SC) was in the race for Vijayawada Mayor's post.

She successfully performed her role as the floor leader of the Opposition in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation in the previous council. But, surprisingly the YSRCP leadership had chosen Rayana Bhagyalakshmi as the Mayor of the city. Punyaseela was disappointed with the decision of the party leadership.

Later, the party leaders consoled her and assured her of offering some important post. Finally, she got the chairperson post for the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation.

Tatineni Padmavathi representing Kammas, was nominated as chairperson of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Regional Board. She was the former ZP chairperson. Dr Arun Kumar Monditoka, representing SC Madiga caste, was nominated as the chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Forest Development Corporation.

Adapa Seshagiri (Seshu) from the Kapu community, was nominated as the chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation.

Patamata Singda belonging to BCs, was nominated as the chairperson of the District Co-operative Marketing Society (DCMS).

Tanneru Nageswara Rao, representing Kammas, was nominated as the chairman of the District Co-operative Central Bank (DCCB).

B V Durga Nagalakshmi (BC community), was nominated for the post of chairperson of the Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Tummala Chandrasekhar Rao, Kamma caste, was nominated as the chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Kamma Welfare and development Corporation.

Shaik Asif, was nominated as the chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Minorities Finance Corporation Limited. Tippalamalli Jamala Poornamma representing BCs was nominated as the chairperson of Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha. The YSRCP leaders expressed happiness over the nominated posts announced by the State government on Saturday.