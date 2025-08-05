100 bags of PDS rice seized

Anantapur: Acting on the orders of Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer (RV&EO) YBPTA Prasad, vigilance officials, in coordination with revenue authorities, conducted surprise vehicle inspection near Rangapuram Cross in Bommanahal mandal in the district on Monday.

During the operation, officials intercepted Mahindra Bolero vehicle illegally transporting 47.1 quintals (100 bags) of PDS rice, which is being smuggled to Karnataka.

The seized rice and vehicle were handed over to Revenue Inspector S Balakrishna of Bommanahal. A criminal case has been registered at Bommanahal police station against Kothakotagari Nagaraju (driver), Matham Veerabhadraswami (vehicle owner), and Ramakrishna from Palthur (rice owner). RV&EO Prasad warned that legal action will be taken against individuals involved in illegal procurement, storage, and transportation of PDS rice for commercial purposes.