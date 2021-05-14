Top
100-bed Balineni Covid Care Centre inaugurated

Minister Balineni Srinivas and Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara inspecting the Balineni Covid Care Centre at GGH in Ongole on Friday
Highlights

Minister for energy, forests, environment, science and technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that he is moved by the Covid-19 situation in the State.

Ongole: Minister for energy, forests, environment, science and technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that he is moved by the Covid-19 situation in the State. He inaugurated the Balineni Covid Care Centre constructed with his funds at the GGH Ongole on Friday and announced that he will work relentlessly in controlling the spread of coronavirus in the district. The Balineni Covid Care Centre is a 100 bedded facility constructed with a budget of Rs 35,000 at the GGH Ongole to provide free treatment to the Covidpatients. After inaugurating the centre, Balineni said that many poor and downtrodden people are becoming victims of the Covidin the district. Moved by the plight of the Covidpatients waiting for beds at GGH Ongole, the minister said that he spent personal funds to start the free treatment and diet facility.

He said that they are also providing oxygen pipelining to the ICU on the second floor with an expenditure of Rs 15 lakh. He announced that they would also see to provide the Remdesivir injections for free to the patients at GGH Ongole and invited other philanthropists to come forward in serving the people.

District collector Dr Pola Bhaskara, joint collector TS Chetan, Ongole mayor Gangada Sujatha, GGH superintendent Dr D Sriramulu, deputy mayor Vemuri Suryanarayana, commissioner K Bhagyalakshmi, and others also participated in the programme.

