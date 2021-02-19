100 Muslims join BJP in Guntur

Guntur : About 100 Muslim leaders joined BJP in presence of party State president Somu Veerraju at a programme held at Nehru Nagar here on Friday.

Somu Veerraju welcomed and invited them into the party. He garlanded the portrait of great king Chhatrapati Sivaji on the occasion of his birth anniversary and paid tributes to him.

Speaking on this occasion, BJP Guntur district president Patibandla Rama Krishna said that BJP is not against to any religion. He said that the party had made APJ Abdul Kalam President of the country.

He said that some parties are making false propaganda against the BJP that it is against the Muslims. He said there is no truth in it.

He urged the party leaders to conduct campaign about welfare schemes being introduced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and work for the victory of the party in the coming municipal elections.

BJP state vice-president Ravela Kishore Babu,official spokesman Chandu Sambasiva Rao, Ammisetty Anjaneyalu, Surendra were among those were present.