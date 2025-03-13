Live
- Plaint filed against FRO for obstructing MGNREGA works
- Two students drown
- Udandapur Reservoir oustees assured of fair rehabilitation package
- IPS officers’ suspension extended for six months
- Endowments officials inspect Jogulamba temple amid allegation of mismanagement
- ‘Pending bills for village panchayats must be cleared immediately: Sarpanches
- Blitzkrieg begins at PB Siddhartha
- US flays India’s 150% alcohol tariff amid trade concerns
- Farmers urged to focus on floriculture for profits
- Officials brace to meet MGNREGS targets
Digital Arrests: Centre blocks 3,962 Skype IDs, 83,668 WhatsApp accounts
Highlights
New Delhi: The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has proactively identified and blocked more than 3,962 Skype IDs and 83,668 WhatsApp accounts used for Digital Arrest scams so far, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
The I4C under the Ministry of Home Affairs, in collaboration with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), launched a caller tune campaign for raising awareness about cybercrime and promoting the Cyber Crime Helpline Number 1930 and ‘National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal’ (NCRP).
