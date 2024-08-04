100 students fall sick after consuming contaminated food

Nandyal : As many as 100 students of SDR World School fell sick after consuming contaminated food on Friday. Though the incident took place on Friday, the school management did not inform the parents, instead secretly extended treatment in the school. The news came out after the media intervention on Saturday.

According to information, SDR World School which is located on the outskirts of Nandyal town celebrated birthday of a student on Friday night. About 100 students who partook food during the party, began complaining of vomiting and motions. The school management immediately brought doctors and medical staff and provided treatment on the school premises itself.

The management has taken every care so that the incident doesn’t come out, even keeping parents of children in the dock. However, the issue came out on Saturday and some news channels began to beam it. On coming to know of the incident, district collector G Raja Kumari expressed her anger at the school management.

She ordered the revenue division officer and district education officer to investigate the incident. RDO Mallikarjuna Reddy accompanied by the DEO visited the school on Saturday and enquired about the incident.

Later, Mallikarjuna Reddy told the media that 100 students had taken ill after consuming the food at the feast. “Some students complained of vomiting and some others motions and others both. Around 20 students were put on fluids. As of now, the health conditions of all students is stable. Poor sanitation has been observed in the hostel. The inspection report will be submitted to the collector,” he said.

The RDO further said from Monday they will make inspections at all schools and hostels in Nandyal town.