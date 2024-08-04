  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

100 students fall sick after consuming contaminated food

100 students fall sick after consuming contaminated food
x

RDO Mallikarjuna Reddy speaking to a student of SDR World School

Highlights

  • The incident occurred at a private school on the outskirts of Nandyal town
  • Management tries to hush up the matter by providing treatment to children on school premises itself
  • After the incident was reported by news channels, collector orders probe by RDO and DEO
  • RDO says heath condition of all the affected students is stable

Nandyal : As many as 100 students of SDR World School fell sick after consuming contaminated food on Friday. Though the incident took place on Friday, the school management did not inform the parents, instead secretly extended treatment in the school. The news came out after the media intervention on Saturday.

According to information, SDR World School which is located on the outskirts of Nandyal town celebrated birthday of a student on Friday night. About 100 students who partook food during the party, began complaining of vomiting and motions. The school management immediately brought doctors and medical staff and provided treatment on the school premises itself.

The management has taken every care so that the incident doesn’t come out, even keeping parents of children in the dock. However, the issue came out on Saturday and some news channels began to beam it. On coming to know of the incident, district collector G Raja Kumari expressed her anger at the school management.

She ordered the revenue division officer and district education officer to investigate the incident. RDO Mallikarjuna Reddy accompanied by the DEO visited the school on Saturday and enquired about the incident.

Later, Mallikarjuna Reddy told the media that 100 students had taken ill after consuming the food at the feast. “Some students complained of vomiting and some others motions and others both. Around 20 students were put on fluids. As of now, the health conditions of all students is stable. Poor sanitation has been observed in the hostel. The inspection report will be submitted to the collector,” he said.

The RDO further said from Monday they will make inspections at all schools and hostels in Nandyal town.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X