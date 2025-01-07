100 works completed in 100 days in Salur

Saluru: Saluru constituency has set an exemplary record in achieving 100 works in 100 days of alliance government rule.

Women and child Welfare and tribal welfare G Sandhya Rani is making all available schemes to take up developmental schemes in the district. ‘Palle Pandaga’ scheme is one of them, which gives the chance to construct cement concrete (CC) roads and drainages. During the 100 days period of alliance government, the constituency got sanctioned about 100 works at a cost of Rs. 357 lakh in Saluru, Pachipenta and Makkuva mandals and successfully completed them in 100 days.

An additional accommodation for attendants of the pregnant women was constructed with a cost of Rs 10.80 lakh and has already been inaugurated. Additional accommodation for tribal welfare ashram school for girls at Pachipenta was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.8 crore. Five road works related to the constituency out of 19 works were inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister on December 20.

Minister Sandhya Rani had inaugurated the Rs 35 lakh CC road roads constructed in Makkuva mandal at Kasiipatnam and 22 CC roads in Saluru mandal at Thonam on Monday. She said that about 2,000 roads were sanctioned in tribal villages in the state to keep away the problems such as the ‘doli’ system.

The Giri Arogya Kendras (container hospitals) were established to provide first aid at the remote villages which was the first-of-its-kind in the state, she informed. She said that gram committees decided the needed roads and good roads were laid which was innovative in the state.