1,000 cusecs released ­from Pulichintala Project

Narasaraopet (Palnadu District): Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu said the government has finalised tenders at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore to set up a new crest gate in the place of the crest gate that was washed away at Pulichintala Project in Palnadu district. He said works relating to the crest gate have already started. At present, 1,000 cusecs of flood water is being released from the reservoir.

Ambati Rambabu performed puja and gave harati to River Krishna and released water from the crest gate of the reservoir.

He said all the reservoirs in the State have already filled. The Minister recalled that the TDP government did not extend any financial assistance to flood victims during their tenure but now leader of Opposition Chandrababu Naidu is visiting flood-affected villages and inciting the victims.

Due to incessant rains in the catchment area, the reservoir is getting heavy inflows and as a result, water level in the reservoir is increasing. Taking this into consideration, water was released from the reservoir. MLA Namburu Sankara Rao and Water Resources department chief engineer Narayana Reddy accompanied the Minister.