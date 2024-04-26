Heatwave continues in AP, Telangana, warnings issued on Further Rise

The Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are experiencing an intense heatwave, with scorching temperatures persisting day and night, crossing 45 degrees Celsius in both regions. The oppressive heat has left people feeling suffocated and seeking relief from the relentless weather conditions.

In response to the ongoing heatwave, the weather department has issued cautionary alerts predicting a further increase in temperatures over the next three days. Additionally, they have warned of an uptick in rainfall activity, advising residents to stay vigilant and prepared for potential weather changes.

Recent reports indicated that temperatures soared above 43 degrees Celsius in 16 districts of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. Notably, 102 mandals experienced hailstorms, while another 72 mandals received heavy rainfall. The weather department forecasts that the highest temperatures will be concentrated in the regions of Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra in the coming days, with 174 mandals in Andhra Pradesh placed on alert for possible hailstorms, including severe hailstorms in 56 mandals.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Meteorological Center has forecasted heatwaves in various districts of Telangana. Ramagundam and Bhadrachalam are expected to record the highest temperatures over the next three days, prompting warnings for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and pregnant women to remain vigilant.

Furthermore, light showers are anticipated at numerous locations across Telangana tomorrow, signaling a potential shift in the prevailing weather patterns.