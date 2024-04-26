No ‘truck’ with MIM, shall fight on devpt plank, asserts Sameer

Hyderabad : Terming it as a rumour, Hyderabad Lok Sabha Congress candidate Mohammed Waliullah Sameer clarified that there remains ‘no understanding’ between the Congress and AIMIM and Congress will take forward the battle on ‘development plank’. The leader will formally begin his campaign on April 26.

In an exclusive interview with The Hans India, the businessman turned politician said that since there were no official statements from national leaders including Rahul Gandhi or Mallikarjun Kharge or from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, whatever was under circulation in the media regarding the so-called ‘understanding’ was a rumour.

He said that being a secular party, the Congress will continue to strive on the ‘development plank’, which is very visible in the wake of the CM laying the foundation stone for Metro in Old City and taking initiatives like Musi River development. “These metro works remained pending for almost 10 years, despite AIMIM enjoying the political clout and influence while BRS was in power. It was said that they (AIMIM) had the steering of Mamu (uncle KCR), but parts of Old City remained underdeveloped. It is everyone’s right to have an improved standard of living. One cannot deny the right to have this for the sake of a single party’s existence. I can assure you that if Congress wins, this part of the city will get development on par with the new city,” said the president of the District Congress Committee (DCC) of Hyderabad.

Ridiculing the portrayal of BJP candidate Madhavi Latha as the major rival to Asaduddin Owaisi, Sameer felt that her ‘theatrics’ may be an attempt to catch more eyeballs, but it is he who will give AIMIM chief a tough time in the coming days. “Delay in announcing my candidate will have less impact, as I have remained in contact with constituents with welfare activities and as a former chairman of the Hyderabad Congress Minorities Department. I shall be visiting each and every household in the Hyderabad constituency, taking forward the message of development and secular values. The BJP candidate’s theatrics will not help her. It will be the Congress with which the AIMIM will face off this time,” he asserted.



While expressing his confidence in winning the Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency, the DCC chief held that the people would vote for the Congress party for all its good work and fulfilling most of the guarantees in the State. “I shall fight it out and prove that Congress can overcome and win towards ensuring the decades-old apathy is removed from Hyderabad. Congress’ high command has rested faith in me, and people will vote based on all the good work done by me and the party,” he affirmed.

