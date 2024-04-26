  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

YSRCP to focus on development of Vizag: KK Raju

YSRCP to focus on development of Vizag: KK Raju
x
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam north constituency candidate KK Raju exhorted the representatives of Hotel Association to extend their support to YSR...

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam north constituency candidate KK Raju exhorted the representatives of Hotel Association to extend their support to YSR Congress Party in the ensuing polls.

Holding a meeting with Visakha Hotel Merchants Association at Dwarknagar here on Thursday, KK Raju said that Visakhapatnam is being developed on all fronts in the YSRCP’s rule.

Later, the YSRCP candidate offered prayers at Sri Shirdi Sai Baba Mandir near Akkayyapalem. Prasadam was distributed to the devotees at the temple. Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, GVMC floor leader Banala Srinivasa Rao and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X