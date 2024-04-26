Live
- Kotak Mahindra vows fix after RBI action
- Banks failing to tap fintech: Ashneer
- AAP major beneficiary of proceeds of crime, ED tells SC
- India aims for $1-trn goods export by 2030
- Swiggy to raise $1.2 bn via IPO
- Salesforce takes up CSR activity
- Vodafone Idea raises Rs 18K cr
- Mkts rise for fifth day in a row on banking, metal stocks surge
- HC directs MLA disqualification pleas to be sent to Speaker, adjourns hearing to April 29
- Biju Menon set to give a re-entry into Tamil cinema after 14 years
Just In
YSRCP to focus on development of Vizag: KK Raju
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam north constituency candidate KK Raju exhorted the representatives of Hotel Association to extend their support to YSR...
Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam north constituency candidate KK Raju exhorted the representatives of Hotel Association to extend their support to YSR Congress Party in the ensuing polls.
Holding a meeting with Visakha Hotel Merchants Association at Dwarknagar here on Thursday, KK Raju said that Visakhapatnam is being developed on all fronts in the YSRCP’s rule.
Later, the YSRCP candidate offered prayers at Sri Shirdi Sai Baba Mandir near Akkayyapalem. Prasadam was distributed to the devotees at the temple. Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, GVMC floor leader Banala Srinivasa Rao and others were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS