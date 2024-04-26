YSRCP to focus on development of Vizag: KK Raju

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam north constituency candidate KK Raju exhorted the representatives of Hotel Association to extend their support to YSR Congress Party in the ensuing polls.

Holding a meeting with Visakha Hotel Merchants Association at Dwarknagar here on Thursday, KK Raju said that Visakhapatnam is being developed on all fronts in the YSRCP’s rule.

Later, the YSRCP candidate offered prayers at Sri Shirdi Sai Baba Mandir near Akkayyapalem. Prasadam was distributed to the devotees at the temple. Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, GVMC floor leader Banala Srinivasa Rao and others were present.