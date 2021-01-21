10,000 to get employment with this novel move: Gummanur Jayaram

Kurnool: Minister for Labour Gummanur Jayaram said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a novel step to distribute the essential commodities at the doorstep of beneficiaries through mobile dispensing units. Inaugurating the mobile dispensing units (MDUs) at STBC College grounds here on Thursday, the minister said that the beneficiaries now need not go to the ration shop and stand in long queues for several hours.



The MDUs will deliver the commodities at the beneficiaries' doorstep, he stated and described it as an historic event as no other state across the country has implemented it. Around 9,262 mobile dispensing units (MDUs) have been launched across the state to render services to 5 crore people, he pointed out.

Earlier, he said the residents at remote villages have to travel a minimum of 3-4 kms to get essential commodities from the ration shop. The Chief Minister after noticing pathetic condition of it during his padayatra, to put an end to the problem, has initiated this move, said the Minister.

Gummanur Jayaram further said the government after coming to power has provided employment to 4 lakh unemployed and now, another 10,000 jobless would get a source of livelihood with this move.

He also said the farmers were getting quality seeds, fertilizers and pesticides through Rythu Bharosa Kendras. The most important thing was the elderly persons getting pension on 1st of every month at their doorsteps, added the Minister.

District Collector G Veera Pandiyan said the government has brought a novel service in the public distribution system. Stating the district has 2,436 ration shops for 12 lakh beneficiaries, he said 760 Mobile Dispensing Units (MDUs) were brought into service to supply commodities at the doorstep of beneficiaries.

Stating distribution of essential commodities would start from February 1, he said the government has expensed Rs 44.17 crore towards the vehicles and another Rs 1.2 crore towards the public distribution system.

MP Sanjeev Kumar said the central government was allocating Rs 2 lakh crore towards public distribution system every year. Of the total allocation, around 30 per cent of funds Rs 60,000 crore are being misused. Apart from the Central government funds, the state government was also expensing Rs 800 crore towards the PDS, said Sanjeev Kumar.

After addressing the gathering, the Minister accompanied by collectors, MPs, MLAs and other officials has flagged off the Mobile Dispensing Units (MDUs). MLAs of Kodumur, Panyam, Pathikonda, Adoni, Dr J Sudhakar, Kataani Rambhupal Reddy, Sridevi, Y Sai Prasad Reddy, Allagadda MLC, Gangula Prabhakar Reddy, Joint Collectors Ram Sunder Reddy, Syed Khaza Mohiuddin, Nandyal Sub-Collector Kalpana Kumari and other departmental officials participated.