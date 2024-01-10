10,150 engg students attend online skill up programme

Tadepalli: As many as 10,150 students of final year engineering across the country attended the online programme ‘Skill Up Final Years’, a joint collaborative initiative by APSSDC and ExcelR designed to empower final-year students with in-demand campus recruitment training (CRT) skills launched here on Tuesday. The intensive three-month programme includes Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning and Communication Skills, followed by coding skills, mock interviews, and placement assistance with an industry connect of 5000+ clients. Team from ExcelR Solution included CEO Ram Tava and Director Srinivas Reddy Gurrala, kick-started and shared their passion for up skilling future talent by designing skill-ups for the final year students.

The teams of Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE), industry leaders and academic luminaries participated in the inauguration.

Chairman of the APSCHE Prof K Hema Chandra Reddy stressed on bridging the gap between academia and industry needs by incorporating internships as part of the regular academic curriculum, introducing industry demanded skill oriented courses for the first time in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Dr Ravi Gujjula, Chief General Manager (Technical) of APSSDC, elaborated on the importance of the APSSDC-ExcelR Skill up programme-2024 for final year students to help in cracking campus placements with high packages.

The online journey for final year students was started to hone their CRT skills under the expert guidance of aptitude skills trainer from ExcelR Kotagaram Saikiran.

Skill Up Final Years promises to equip students with the critical skills and confidence required to excel in the competitive job market and will be a game-changer, empowering the next generation of professionals to reach their full potential. The luminaries who presented various skill development programmes include Srikanth Sinha, CEO of Telangana State for Skill and Knowledge, Dr Millie Pant, Head of Applied Science and Engineering, IIT Roorkee--Saharanpur Campus, Dr Suman Bhattacharya, Professor of Computer Science and Head of NIT KIIT University, Bhubaneswar, Ansul Sharma of Qualitykiosk Technologies, Manish Anand, CEO of iHUB.