103-year-old Super Granny takes youngsters by surprise

Visakhapatnam: Bagging gold medals and winning hearts is an art that 103-year-old Man Kaur knows it too well. She took an army of students and volunteers by surprise as she flagged off a marathon in the City of Destiny that focused on the theme 'Each mile makes you stronger'. Known as world's fastest centenarian, Kaur is one of the senior citizens in the world to walk along the top to the Sky Tower in Auckland.

Inspiring scores of people around the globe, the 'Super Granny' took part in five World Masters Games and bagged 20 medals in various categories, this includes World Masters Athletics 200m event.

In 2017, Kaur became the world's fastest centenarian in the 100m category. Kaur says that she draws inspiration from her son Gurudev Singh who is 80-plus and also extends support to his mother in all her endeavours.

Apart from being an athlete, she has also won medals in javelin throw and shot-put. Even at 103, she ensures to wake up early in the morning and follow her fitness regimen which includes running and working out in gym. Kaur's next target is to win a gold medal at the 2020 Masters Game in Japan.