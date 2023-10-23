108 employee commits suicide

Kodumur (Kurnool district): A 43-years-old man committed suicide by hanging to at his house here on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Mala Krishna, a resident of Mala street in the town. According to information, Krishna, who was working in 108 ambulance service, was staying with his wife Lalitha, son Madhu Varma and daughter Jhansi in Kodumur. He resorted to extreme step on Sunday morning when family members were away. The family found him hanging from ceiling fan on returning home.

Sources said that Krishna had incurred debts and was facing financial problems. It is suspected that he might have ended life unable to find a way out. Kodumur CI Mohammedudin Basha said they didn’t have any information and receive any complaint on the incident.