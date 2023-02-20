10,893 aspirants take SI exam in pilgrim city

Tirupati/Kadapa: The preliminary written examination conducted by AP State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors was passed off smoothly on Sunday. The district police administration has made elaborate arrangements

for the examination and set up help desks at bus stands and railway stations to help the aspirants. Free buses were also arranged to facilitate the candidates to reach examination centres smoothly. Superintendent of Police P Parameswar Reddy has monitored the arrangements personally and police took strict measures to ensure no malpractice or any other irregularities in the test held in the city. The candidates

were allowed into the examination centres only after frisking. The police authorities said that 21 test centers were set up in three main centres in the district. Out of 12,799 candidates applied for taking the examination 10,893 have appeared while the remaining 1,906 were absent, recording 85.11 per cent attendance. The SP inspected examination centres at SV Engineering College in Mangalam, Seicom Degree College in the and monitored the security aspects. Speaking on the occasion, the SP said tight security was provided for the written examinations held in 21 centres. SI level officers were deputed at each centre while CI level rank officers were also posted in the centres where more number of candidates appeared for the exam. Further, DSP rank officers assigned to cover 2-3 centres each for supervision and additional SPs have monitored the examination process. He appealed to the parents and the candidates not to believe any middlemen who come promising with jobs. The physical written test was conducted transparently and the recruitment will be solely based on merit, he said.

In Kadapa, 8,335 candidates (87.4 percent) against 9,540 turned up for the examination. Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan inspected the security arrangements at Koti Reddy Women's College. He said that 11 centers were arranged for 9,540 candidates across the district and added no untoward incidents reported from district.