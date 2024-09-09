10K Ganesh pandals set up in Nellore district

Nellore: The five-day Ganesh festival, which began on Saturday on a grand scale, will conclude with the immersion of Idols on September 11.

According to information, as many as 10,000 Ganesh pandals, including 1,000 pandals in the city, have been set up across the district. In Nellore city, Ganesh pandals were established at Shivaji Centre, KVR Centre, Magunta layout, ZP Centre and other areas.

Normally public representatives would inaugurate the events at their respective centres, but this year, most of them including Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, MA&UD Minister P Narayana, MLAs were busy with flood relief activities in Vijayawada. Hence, second rung leaders have launched the events.

MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy along with his wife and Kovur MLA V Prashanthi Reddy inaugurated Ganesh pandal, established by Vikrama Simhapuri Ganesh Utsava Samiti at Shivaji Centre on Saturday.

The MP recalled that VSGVS has been organising Ganesh festivals for the last four decades at Shivaji Centre and former Vice -President M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the event for several years. He said that he is feeling fortunate for inaugurating Ganesh festival and performing puja along with his wife this year.

Earlier, people used to immerse Ganesh idols in Pennar river in Ranganayakulapeta in the city. Since last two years with the initiation of Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, idols immersion is being held at Nellore Tank to avoid stampede at Pennar river.

Meanwhile, municipal and police administrations have made elaborate arrangements for the immersion smoothly.