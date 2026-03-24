112 petitions received at PGRS

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha has directed officials to focus on every petition received under the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS), also known as Mee Kosam and ensure that issues are resolved within a stipulated time frame with quality outcomes that satisfy the applicants.

On Monday, the collector, along with joint collector S Ilakkiya and other officials, received petitions from the public at the district-level PGRS programme at the Collectorate in Vijayawada. A total of 112 grievances were registered from various parts of the district.

Among these, 31 petitions pertained to the Revenue department, 24 to Municipal Administration and Urban Development, 14 to the Police department, and 9 to Panchayat Raj. Other petitions included Electricity - 4, Health -4, Department for Differently Abled -3, and Irrigation -3.

Also, two petitions each were received in departments such as DRDA, Education, Endowments, and Registration & Stamps. One petition each was submitted to departments including Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Civil Supplies, Cooperation, Forest, Housing, Labour, MARKFED, Marketing, Roads & Buildings, ZP CEO, and Rural Water Supply.

Addressing the officials, the collector stated that the State government is giving top priority to the PGRS platform for effective redressal of public grievances.

He emphasised the need for prompt and transparent resolution of issues through continuous coordination with field-level staff. District Revenue Officer M Lakshminarasimham, PGRS Coordinator Jyothi, and district-level officials from various departments participated in the programme.