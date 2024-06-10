12-foot python strays into residential area in Srisailam

Live
Just In
Srisailam (Nandyal district): The residents of Srisailam temple town were gripped in a state of fear after detecting a 12-foot python at their residential area on Sunday.
Local sources have stated that some residents who happened to go to Pathala Ganga have detected the moments of the giant python on the steps leading into the river. Shocked and gripped in a state of fear the issue was immediately brought to the notice of the temple management.
The temple management in turn alerted a snake catcher Raju. The snake catcher rushed to the spot and caught the huge python.
He later abandoned the snake in the deep Nalamalla forest. The venturing of wild animals and venomous snakes into residential areas have become a common phenomenon as the temple town is quite adjacent to the dense Nalamalla forest, the source has stated.