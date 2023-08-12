12 hurt as YSRCP groups clash

Vajrakarur (Anantapur): Internal bickerings in YSRCP have come to the fore with members of two groups owing allegiance to ex-MLA Y Visveshwar Reddy and MLC Siva Reddy clashing with one another on Thursday night.

The attack by Siva Reddy group members on a follower of Visveshwar Reddy named Sumanth on the night of Thursday, triggered a clash between the rival groups resulting in 12 persons from the both groups sustaining bleeding injuries. The provocation for the clash is suspected to be old rivalries and internal fight for supremacy.

An argument between Sumanth and rival group turned into a violent clash with sticks and iron rods of rivals. About five members of Visveshwar Reddy group who stained injuries were admitted to Uravakonda government hospital while the supporters of MLC Siva Reddy who suffered injuries were admitted to VajraKarur hospital. Some were even shifted to Anantapur government hospital. Two others are in critical condition.