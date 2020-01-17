12-year-old girl raped by father in Chittoor district

Chittoor: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in Chittoor district. The incident came into light when the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint with the police.

According to the sources, a man belongs to a village in Vedurukuppam Mandal of Chittoor district works as a daily labour. He has two wives, the first wife has two sons, and the second wife has two daughters and one son.

Among them, one girl (12) stays in the hostel and studying in sixth grade. His two wives go to work in different places. Whenever the girl comes on vacation, her mother uses to keep her in the house and go to work.

Taking this as an advantage, the father threatened the girl and sexually assaulted her several times. The victim remained silent as he threatened to kill everyone if she disclosed the matter with anyone.

Recently, he again sexually assaulted his daughter on January 14th when she was at home for the Sakranti festival. The mother who out suddenly came into the room and was shocked to see the incident.

Immediately, she along with her daughter went to the police station and lodged a complaint. On receiving the complaint, the police registered a case under the POCSO Act against the accused, arrested and sent him to the judicial remand. Later the victim was shifted to the Tirupati government hospital for medical examinations.