  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Youth urged to donate blood to save lives

Youth urged to donate blood to save lives
x
Highlights

Every healthy male and female person can donate blood frequently and it is essential to save lives of others who are in critical state, said Apitoria Pharma Company local head K Kamalakar Reddy.

Srikakulam: Every healthy male and female person can donate blood frequently and it is essential to save lives of others who are in critical state, said Apitoria Pharma Company local head K Kamalakar Reddy. He said that blood donation is a social responsibility of all. The Aurobindo Pharma Foundation (APF), Apitoria Pharma Company (APC), NTR Trust, Rotary Club and HDFC Bank have jointly organised a blood donation camp at APC premises at Pydibhimavaram in Ranastalam mandal on Friday.

On the occasion, staff of the APF, APC and HDFC donated blood. Speaking on the occasion, APC local head explained that youth should come forward to donate blood as the blood storage is short at different blood banks in the district and blood is essential to save lives of road accident victims and patients who required operation.

On the occasion, certificates were distributed to those who donated blood.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick