Youth urged to donate blood to save lives

Srikakulam: Every healthy male and female person can donate blood frequently and it is essential to save lives of others who are in critical state, said Apitoria Pharma Company local head K Kamalakar Reddy. He said that blood donation is a social responsibility of all. The Aurobindo Pharma Foundation (APF), Apitoria Pharma Company (APC), NTR Trust, Rotary Club and HDFC Bank have jointly organised a blood donation camp at APC premises at Pydibhimavaram in Ranastalam mandal on Friday.

On the occasion, staff of the APF, APC and HDFC donated blood. Speaking on the occasion, APC local head explained that youth should come forward to donate blood as the blood storage is short at different blood banks in the district and blood is essential to save lives of road accident victims and patients who required operation.

On the occasion, certificates were distributed to those who donated blood.