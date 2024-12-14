Live
Just In
Workshop on ‘Live Agri-technologies’ concludes at SPMVV
Tirupati: A three-day national workshop on ‘Startup Opportunities on Live Agri-Technologies’, jointly organised by the Department of Biosciences and Sericulture and DBT-Builder Team III, concluded on Friday at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati. The workshop was coordinated by former Registrar Prof DM Mamatha.
On the final day, Dr Mannur Ismail Shaik, Senior Lecturer and Deputy Chairman (UMT-UN-WIFI) from the Faculty of Fisheries and Food Science at the University Malaysia Terengganu, delivered a detailed session on the various startup opportunities in stingless bee culture. He highlighted the entrepreneurial potential of bee culturing and its applications in the agriculture sector. The workshop concluded with a valedictory session, where Dr B Shobhamani, Director of Extension at Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University underscored the importance of startups and entrepreneurship opportunities within veterinary sciences and their role in promoting innovation. Prof BV Muralidhar of SV University also addressed the gathering. The workshop saw active participation from over 200 students, research scholars and faculty members. Prof P Sujathamma, Prof G Savithri, Prof N Vijaya Kumari, Dr A Suvarna Latha, Dr KS Shanthi Sree, Dr A Shobha Rani, Dr B Hemavathi, Dr K Haripriya, Dr A Rekha, Dr K Swetha Kumari (Women Scientist), and K Pravallika (Project Fellow) were among those, who attended.