Tourism projects to be put on fast track as VMRDA sets targets

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) chairperson MV Pranav Gopal directed the officials that projects should be completed in a time bound manner, aiding in achieving the goals set by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to develop Visakhapatnam on all fronts.

Holding a review meeting with the engineering and planning officials here on Friday, Pranav Gopal advised the officials to coordinate with the department of tourism and give top priority to tourism projects.

He instructed the contractors to focus on the construction of roads to connect Bhogapuram Greenfield Airport and ensure that the ongoing projects are completed within the stipulated time.

In the meantime, the chairperson advised not to compromise on the quality of work under any circumstance. The chairperson said that soon all the projects would be examined at field level. Three will not be any delay in consideration of layouts, building permissions and change of land use applications received, he stressed.

Pranav Gopal mentioned that applicants should be made aware of the single window system which will be introduced by the state government soon. Chief Urban Planner V Shilpa, chief engineer Bhavani Shankar, supervising engineer Balarama Raju, among others, were present.