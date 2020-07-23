1.23 crore saplings to be planted in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: Paccha Toranam, the greenery programme is initiated all over the district on Wednesday. Several officers and public representatives have started the plantation of saplings. The district administration is targeted to plant 1.23 saplings on the premises of schools, colleges, hospitals and offices and on bunds of tanks.



Collector M Harijawaharlal has planted sapling in 83 acres of housing layout developed to disburse weaker sections at Konda Karakam village. MP B Chandrasekhar has participated in the programme at Cheepurupalli and MLAs have initiated in their constituencies.

Later the collector stated that we should make our district green and protect the environment. The locals should take the responsibility to protect the saplings from grazing cattle. The trees would clear the air from pollution from and provide more oxygen for our health, he said.