1.28 lakh houses to be constructed in 100 days

Vijayawada : Minister for Housing Kolusu Parthasarathy said that a target was set to complete construction of 1.28 lakh houses under hundred days action plan. He said Rs 2,520 cr will be spent for this purpose.

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the Minister said that 8.02 lakh houses which are under various stages of construction will be completed by March end.

He said various layouts in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Nellore will be developed using the fly ash of thermal stations in Rayalaseema.

Earlier, the Minister conducted a review meeting with officials at the secretariat on the progress of housing activity. He directed the officials to visit the places of housing to know the present status of houses. He said priority should be given to improve infrastructure in various colonies.

Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain, Special secretary Maideen Diwan, MD Girisha and other officials were present.