13,491 beneficiaries to get Rs 13.49 cr in East Godavari District

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Under 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme, Rs 13.49 crore has been sanctioned to 13,491 beneficiaries in the district.

Informing this here on Sunday, District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that this amount will be deposited on Monday in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries directly at the rate of Rs 10,000. She said that this is the third instalment of the financial assistance provided under this scheme.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will release these funds at Vinukonda of Palnadu district as part of Jagananna Chedodu State-level programme and East Godavari district-level event will be held at the Collectorate at 11 am, she informed. The Collector explained tailors, washermen and barbers will get funds as part of this scheme. Rs 22.12 crore had been credited in the accounts of 12,181 beneficiaries in the last two instalments under this scheme.