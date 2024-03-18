137 centres for SSC exams in EG

Rajamahendravaram: Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that arrangements have been made in the district for the SSC exams commencing on Monday.

Students will be allowed to enter the examination centres from 8.45 am to 9.30 am only. Therefore, students are advised to reach the examination centre in time.

137 examination centres have been set up and a total of 29,990 students will appear for the examinations. Of them, 12,112 are boys and 11,569 girls in regular category.

3,651 boys and 2,658 girls in private category will write the exam.

Seven government schools, 75 ZP high schools, 16 municipal schools, 32 private schools, 3 aided schools, 2 AP social welfare hostel schools, and 2 AP Residential schools have been set up as examination centres.