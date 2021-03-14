X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

14-day Sivaratri Brahmotsavams conclude at Srisailam

Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Sri Bhramarambika Devi riding on Aswa Vahanam on the concluding day of Sivaratri Brahmotsavams
x

 Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Sri Bhramarambika Devi riding on Aswa Vahanam on the concluding day of Sivaratri Brahmotsavams 

Highlights

The 14-day Sivaratri Brahmotsavams that have started on a grand note on March 4 in Srisailam have concluded on Sunday.

Kurnool: The 14-day Sivaratri Brahmotsavams that have started on a grand note on March 4 in Srisailam have concluded on Sunday.

On the final day of Brahmotsavams, the authorities of Srisailam temple have organised Aswa Vahana Seva, Pushpotsavam and Sayanotsavam to the presiding deities, Sri Bhramarambika Devi and Mallikarjuna Swamy.

At the Aswa Vahana Seva, the Utsava Moortis (festival idols) have been offered special prayers after they were seated on the Aswa Vahanam. Later, Prakarotsavam was organised on the temple premises. Even Pushpotsavam and Sayanotsavam were also organised.

At the Pushpotsavam, 21 varieties of flowers have been offered to the Swami and Amma Varlu. Later, Sayanotsavam was organised after performing Ekanta Seva.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X