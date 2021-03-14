14-day Sivaratri Brahmotsavams conclude at Srisailam

Kurnool: The 14-day Sivaratri Brahmotsavams that have started on a grand note on March 4 in Srisailam have concluded on Sunday.

On the final day of Brahmotsavams, the authorities of Srisailam temple have organised Aswa Vahana Seva, Pushpotsavam and Sayanotsavam to the presiding deities, Sri Bhramarambika Devi and Mallikarjuna Swamy.

At the Aswa Vahana Seva, the Utsava Moortis (festival idols) have been offered special prayers after they were seated on the Aswa Vahanam. Later, Prakarotsavam was organised on the temple premises. Even Pushpotsavam and Sayanotsavam were also organised.

At the Pushpotsavam, 21 varieties of flowers have been offered to the Swami and Amma Varlu. Later, Sayanotsavam was organised after performing Ekanta Seva.