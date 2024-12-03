14 held for entering into restricted forest area

Tirupati: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) officials have arrested 14 smugglers, who entered into a restricted forest area in Yerpedu and seized saw, pick axes, Innova and Bolero vehicles on Monday.

Acting on the orders of task force in-charge and Tirupati SP L Subba Rayudu and on the supervision of task force SP P Srinivas and following the instructions of DSPs Bali Reddy and Srinivas Reddy, task force team led by RI Suresh Kumar Reddy and RSI Lingadhar were searching the entry and exit points at Krishnapuram forest area.

Near Chinthalapalem restricted forest area, they found a few smugglers and nabbed 14 people, who tried to escape. Of the arrested, 13 are from Tamil Nadu and one from Chittoor.

A case was registered and investigation is on.