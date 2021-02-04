14,000 biodiversity committees to come up in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: Biodiversity management committees are required in each village to protect nature, said Member Secretary of State Biodiversity Board D Nalini Mohan.

Holding a meeting with the biodiversity management committee, he said people will benefit at large with the formation of committees. "We are planning to form 14,000 committees across the State. They will be established by June this year," said Nalini Mohan.

Similarly, the Biodiversity Board is working to raise awareness among the students on biodiversity issues and involve them in conservation measures. Nalini Mohan elaborated about the Andhra Pradesh greening and beautification projects. He added that short films will be screened at biodiversity parks and museums.

GVMC Additional Commissioner P Asha Jyothi, GVMC Chief Medical Officer (Health) KSLG Sastry and other officials from the engineering wing took part in the meeting.