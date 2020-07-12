149 fresh Covid cases reported in Nellore dist

Nellore: District witnessed the highest number of 149 cases during the last 24 hours. Now, the number of people in the isolation wards rises to 742, according to medical and health officials.



Further, a legislator from the ruling party in the district who organised huge awareness rally tested positive and the trend is continuing. Gunman and staff and their family members of another legislator were also freshly tested positive and the officials are now busy with identifying their contacts.

Further, 22 persons from Balayapalli Mandal were tested positive. It may be noted that more than 10 police personnel from Balayapalli and Venkatagiri stations were infected recently. Freshly, police personnel, revenue, and other employees are on the list.