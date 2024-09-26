15 red sanders logs seized, one smuggler held

Tirupati : Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 15 red sanders logs and arrested a smuggler in Rapuru forest area of Nellore district on Wednesday.

On the directions of Task Force in-charge and Tirupati SP L Subbarayudu, under the supervision of Task Force SP P Srinivas Kadapa, team of RI Chiranjeevulu and RSI Muralidhar Reddy started combing late on Tuesday night. When the team reached Chatagirichelalu from Veerugonupalli, they noticed some suspiciously moving persons.

When the task force personnel surrounded them, some of them ran away. The police caught one smuggler and on the information spilled by him, they identified red sanders dump with 15 logs and seized it.

A case was registered and investigation is on.