  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

15-year student dies after snakebite amid hospital hurdles

15-year student dies after snakebite amid hospital hurdles
x
Highlights

A15-year-old student from Balireddypalem village in Tirupati district tragically lost his life after a snakebite, highlighting the challenges of emergency healthcare in rural areas.

Tirupati: A15-year-old student from Balireddypalem village in Tirupati district tragically lost his life after a snakebite, highlighting the challenges of emergency healthcare in rural areas.

Pantharanga Charan, a 10th-class student was bitten by a snake at his home on Sunday night. Following the incident, Charan’s family rushed him to the government hospital in Balireddypalem. However, upon arrival, they found the facility closed. In a desperate bid to save him, they transported Charan to Gudur Government Hospital. Despite their efforts and the treatment provided, his condition worsened and he passed away on Monday morning.

This incident has raised concerns about the availability of medical services during emergencies in remote areas, especially at night, leaving many families vulnerable during critical times. Charan’s untimely death has prompted renewed calls for improved rural healthcare infrastructure to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick