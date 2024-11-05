15-year student dies after snakebite amid hospital hurdles

Live
Tirupati: A15-year-old student from Balireddypalem village in Tirupati district tragically lost his life after a snakebite, highlighting the challenges of emergency healthcare in rural areas.
Pantharanga Charan, a 10th-class student was bitten by a snake at his home on Sunday night. Following the incident, Charan’s family rushed him to the government hospital in Balireddypalem. However, upon arrival, they found the facility closed. In a desperate bid to save him, they transported Charan to Gudur Government Hospital. Despite their efforts and the treatment provided, his condition worsened and he passed away on Monday morning.
This incident has raised concerns about the availability of medical services during emergencies in remote areas, especially at night, leaving many families vulnerable during critical times. Charan’s untimely death has prompted renewed calls for improved rural healthcare infrastructure to prevent similar tragedies in the future.