1500 kg giant teak fish caught in fisherman's net in Anakapalli

The fishermen who went hunting in the sea caught a huge teak fish weighing about 1500 kg in the net set by Kare Duben's team who went hunting in Bangarammapalem sea of S. Rayavaram mandal of Anakapalli district.

He said that this is a rare species of teak fish and is used only in the preparation of medicine. The fishermen said that the value of this huge fish is around three lakh rupees.

It is learned that the fishermen had to put extra efforts to bring the huge fish to the shore while the people flocked in large numbers to see the huge nosed teak fish.