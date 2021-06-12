15.20 cr compensation paid to SC/ST victims: Collector G Veera Pandian

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandian has instructed the officials concerned to strictly implement the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and clear all the pending cases on war footing basis. He convened a video conference from his camp office with district vigilance and monitoring committee on Friday.

Addressing on the occasion, the collector directed the officials to clear all cases pertaining to SC/ST atrocities and strictly implement the Act to prevent atrocities on the community members. Besides clearing the cases, he said the victims have to be paid compensation suitably.

Regarding pending cases since 2011, he ordered the officials to immediately file a charge sheet. None of the cases have come to the judgment stage since 2016.

Around 1,817 cases have been registered up to 2021 from 2016. Of the total registered cases, FIR is filed in 868 cases and interim relief of Rs 5.11 crore was released and another Rs 10.09 crore was given to 403 charge sheets. Altogether, a total of Rs 15.20 crore was paid as compensation to the victims, said the collector. He also ordered the RDOs to lay special focus on SC/ST cases and submit a report within a week.

The report should contain the number of cases filed and the stages of progress. MLAs of Nandikotkur, Panyam, Kurnool, T Arthur, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, Hafeez Khan, Superintendent of Police Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, Joint Collectors Ram Sunder Reddy, Dr Manzeer Jilani Samoon, M V K Srinivasulu and others participated in the zoom video conference.