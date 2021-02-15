X
153 YSRCP backed candidates elected as sarpanches

Highlights

Out of 230 sarpanch posts, YSRCP has own 153 posts and TDP bagged 53 in Rajamahendravaram and Ramachandrapuram divisions for which elections were held on Saturday.

Rajamahendravaram: Out of 230 sarpanch posts, YSRCP has own 153 posts and TDP bagged 53 in Rajamahendravaram and Ramachandrapuram divisions for which elections were held on Saturday.

In Rajamahendravaram division, elections were held in six mandals. In Rajanagaram mandal, 21,002 votes were polled out of 55,034 votes, in Korukonda 41,439 votes out of 48,631 votes, in Sitanagaram mandal 43,005 votes out of 52,446 votes, in Kadiyam mandal 44,245 votes were polled as against of 55,891 votes and in Gokavaram mandal 43,370 votes out of 52,862 votes.

