16 identified in shifting Nandi idol illegally from temple in Srikakulam: SP Amith Bardhar

Srikakulam: In total, 16 accused persons have been identified by the police regarding illegal shifting of Nandi idol from Paleswara Swamy temple at Santhabommali mandal centre. Speaking to media, Superintendent of Police (SP) Amith Bardhar on Sunday said, the idol was shifted by some miscreants illegally and put it on a cement base on the road to create communal trouble among people and to promote enmity among different sections of people. On learning about it, police rushed to spot and restored the Nandi idol at its original place in the temple.

The entire police exercise was organised by the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Palasa sub-division M Siva Rami Reddy and Tekkali Circle Inspector R Neelayya, said the SP. A criminal case has been registered on the incident at Santhabommali police station on Sunday based on the complaint lodged by the village revenue officer (VRO) of Santhabommali mandal centre.

In this case, total 16 persons were included as accused after verification of the CC camera footages, SP stated. "We have installed 773 CC cameras so far at different temples, churches and other prayer halls across the district and 884 village level defence squads have been appointed to maintain communal harmony," the SP elaborated. He appealed to people to maintain religious harmony and peace and don't believe rumours in social media.