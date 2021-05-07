 16 labs to check health condition of cattle in East Godavari

Rajamahendravaram: The government is giving priority for animal health and establishing laboratories in each Assembly constituency head quarters. The government has sanctioned 16 laboratories. In addition to existing laboratory, two laboratories will come up in Kakinada.

Various tests will be conducted in the laboratories to provide necessary medical aid to animals. The government is providing microscope, hematological analyser and necessary equipment to conduct tests and also initiating steps to sanction mobile ambulances also.

In addition to this, the government attached animal dispensaries to Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBK). The government has appointed as many as 685 animal husbandary assistants in 1,020 RBKs in the district. The government is imparting training to the assistants for four months relating to how to diagnose the diseases, administering of vaccination treatment etc. The animal owners can get proper treatment to their animals at RBKs, instead of running to veterinary hospitals far away from their areas.

The district is having as many as 16.80 lakh animals including milch cattle such as 3.95 lakh cowss, 6.40 lakh buffalos and nearly seven lakh goats and sheep.

According to an official of Animal Husbandary department, the Pasu Samrakshak App was created to observe the services providing to animals, effective implementation of animal related programmes, attendance of animal husbandary assistants in RBKs, stocks of medicine, equipment and othe details of animals.