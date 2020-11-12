169 more villages to be merged in Bobbili Urban Development Authority

The scope of the Bobbili Urban Development Authority (BUDA) in Andhra Pradesh is said to be increased. The state government has decided to merge 169 panchayats in another 6 mandals under the Bobbili Urban Development Authority. Orders to this effect were issued on Thursday. At present Bobbili Urban Development Authority covers 572 villages in 11 mandals of Vizianagaram district along with Bobbili, Salur and Parvathipuram municipalities.

The government has directed to add 833 sq km area of ​​Terla, Balijapeta, Kurupam, Jiyammavalasa, Garugubilli villages and Gummalakshmipuram mandals to the new BUDA area. With the latest orders the area of ​​Bobbili Urban Development Authority will increase to 3080 sq km. BUDA is expected to launch its services in a total population of 7.52 lakh.