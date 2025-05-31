170 get placements at mega job fair

Eluru: The mega job fair organised by the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation under the auspices of Housing, Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy at Nuzvid concluded successfully on Friday.

Representatives of 13 leading companies in the state attended this job fair and 600 young men and women took part. After registration, interviews were conducted. Certificates of the candidates were examined before giving appointment orders, according to Skill Development Corporation District Officer N Jitendra Babu. About 170 candidates have been selected by various companies. District Placement Officer K Praveen, officers of various departments, District Skill Development Coordinators V Ravi Shyam, R Phani Kumar, S Sunil Kumar, K Rambabu, V Kishore, D Ramakrishna Naidu, representatives of various companies, their technical teams, public representatives, family members of unemployed youth, coalition leaders, and others participated in the programme.