17.3% voting percentage recorded by 11 a.m. in Tirupati by-poll

Tirupati: As much as 17.3 per cent polling has been recorded in the high stakes Tirupati Lok Sabha by-poll on Saturday by 11 a.m.

"Tirupati Parliament constituency by-poll recorded a polling percentage of 17.3 by 11 a.m.," said an official.

Meanwhile, both Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have alleged that a large number of fake voters have been mobilised to cast bogus votes.

TDP leaders alleged that ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLAs Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy are mobilising fake voters.

They demanded that the Election Commission of India (ECI) should take appropriate measures to avoid fake votes.

BJP's AP co - incharge Sunil Deodhar alleged that vote rigging is happening in Jeevakona mandal.

"Mass rigging of voting happening in booth number 198 of Jeevakona mandal in Tirupati by-election," alleged Deodhar.

He claimed that he has been getting many complaints about outside voters being brought to Tirupati area