17.78 lakh people get jab in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: District medical and health officials said that a total of 17.78 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 across the district till Saturday.

Briefing the details of the two day mega vaccination drive being held on Saturday and Sunday, Dr Bagadi Jagannadha Rao said that DMHO Dr K C Chandra Nayak and district surveillance officer (DSO) will monitor Covid-19 cases and vaccination drive.

He said that 12,38,129 people received the first dose and 5,40,684 received second dose across the district.

The medical officer elaborated that the vaccination drive will be continue on Sunday and another 80,000 people will be vaccinated in the drive.