18 liquor shops allotted through lottery to various communities

Srikakulam: Liquor shops were allotted to applicants belong to Sri Sayana, Gouda, Yaatha, Segidi and Sondi communities through a lucky draw system at Srikakulam on Thursday. For a total 18 liquor shops, 204 persons of these communities filed applications earlier. Due to MLC elections lottery process was held by the government.

Out of total 18 reserved shops, 10 liquor shops were allotted to Sri Sayana community applicants while four liquor shops were allotted to Segidi community. One shop each was given to Gouda and Yaatha communities and the remaining two shops were allotted to Sondi applicants.

On the other hand, tribals demanded the government to allot liquor shops to them on reservation basis, on par with the Sri Sayana, Gouda, Yaatha, Segidi and Sondi communities. Speaking at a press conference at Saravakota on Thursday, Adivasi Samkshema Parishad (ASP) state vice-president Vaba Yogi demanded the government to allot liquor shops to tribals on reservation basis as the tribals are depending on making illicitly distilled liquor and often they are being harassed by the officials concerned.