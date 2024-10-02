Live
- CM Naidu for Machilipatnam today
- Will lay down pan-India guidelines, says SC
- Ongole: Senior Citizen Clubs at village-level mooted
- Huge number of people still waiting for flood relief
- Naini accuses Vinay of land-grabbing
- Mahatma Gandhi and his lesson on education
- Konda Surekha reviews Bathukamma arrangements
- Tirupati: RASS celebrates World Elders Day
- Pre-Bathukamma celebrations held
- Innovations in special education through technology
Just In
182 retail liquor outlets sanctioned for Nellore dist
Nellore: As part of implementing new excise policy for 2024-26, the State government has sanctioned as many as 182 retail liquor outlets for Nellore...
Nellore: As part of implementing new excise policy for 2024-26, the State government has sanctioned as many as 182 retail liquor outlets for Nellore district.
In a press release here on Tuesday, district prohibition & excise superintendent V Srinivasulu Naidu said that applications will be accepted from October 1 to 9. The interested persons can submit the applications through online procedure or offline by 5 pm on October 9.
He said that liquor outlets would be allocated through lottery system which would be organised at Sri Kasturibha Kala Kshetrem in the city.
He said that applications will be accepted at Nellore-1, Nellore-2, Kavali, Kovuru, Butchireddypalem, Indukurupeta, Atmakuru, Podalakuru and Kandukuru Excise offices.
The liquor outlets would be allocated through lottery system on October 11.
Srinivasulu Naidu said that the licensed traders who owned the shops can sell the liquor brands specified by the government from October 12, 2024 to September 30, 2026.