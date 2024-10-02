182 retail liquor outlets sanctioned for Nellore dist

Nellore: As part of implementing new excise policy for 2024-26, the State government has sanctioned as many as 182 retail liquor outlets for Nellore district.

In a press release here on Tuesday, district prohibition & excise superintendent V Srinivasulu Naidu said that applications will be accepted from October 1 to 9. The interested persons can submit the applications through online procedure or offline by 5 pm on October 9.

He said that liquor outlets would be allocated through lottery system which would be organised at Sri Kasturibha Kala Kshetrem in the city.

He said that applications will be accepted at Nellore-1, Nellore-2, Kavali, Kovuru, Butchireddypalem, Indukurupeta, Atmakuru, Podalakuru and Kandukuru Excise offices.

The liquor outlets would be allocated through lottery system on October 11.

Srinivasulu Naidu said that the licensed traders who owned the shops can sell the liquor brands specified by the government from October 12, 2024 to September 30, 2026.