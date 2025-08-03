18,573 farmers benefit from ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Welfare schemes and development programmes are being implemented in the state as part of achieving Swarna Andhra Pradesh goals, said district In-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy.

Speaking at the fund release programme of the first phase of district-level ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ held at Gajuwaka here on Saturday, the minister said that 18,573 farmers in Visakhapatnam district form a part of the beneficiaries’ list.

The district In-Charge Minister mentioned that with an aim of providing employment to the youth, land allocations are being made to the industrialists and special measures are taken by focusing on CRZ encroachments.

Speaking on the occasion, Telugu Desam Party state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao stated that the coalition government is implementing every promise made during the election campaign. He informed that the government is giving priority to horticultural crops and encouraged the urban residents to take advantage of the opportunity.

North constituency MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju stated that the schemes being implemented by the Central and State governments will benefit the poor and farmers.

DCCB chairman Kona Tatarao opined that good governance is prevailing in the state.

District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad informed that the financial assistance of Rs.12.90 crore received by the farmers of the district through the scheme will be directly deposited in their accounts. He said that the scheme will be useful to invest in seeds and fertilisers.

GVMC Deputy Mayor Dalli Govinda Raju, former MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao, District Agriculture Officer Appalaswamy, Tahsildar Srinivasa Rao, public representatives, officials and farmers participated in the programme.