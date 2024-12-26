1,929 applications received at 165 revenue meetings

Rajamahendravaram: The East Godavari district administration has conducted revenue meetings in 165 villages as of Tuesday, according to a statement from the District Collector. These meetings were aimed to address public grievances related to land and revenue issues, including the mutation of records, family member certificates and Pattadar passbooks.

The Collector noted that a total of 1,929 applications have been received so far from citizens across the district. On Tuesday alone, 17 revenue meetings were held, during which 142 new applications were collected.

The administration is actively working to resolve these ap-plications promptly, and 440 cases have already been ad-dressed successfully. The Collector assured that efforts are on to ensure timely resolution of all pending issues.