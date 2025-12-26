19th national championship from tomorrow

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Sub-junior Boys’ and Girls’ Soft Tennis teams have left on Thursday to participate in the 19th National Sub-Junior Soft Tennis championship, scheduled to be held at Bhubaneswar in Odisha from December 27 to 31.

Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis Association general secretary D Dileep Kumar said the teams would represent the State in the five-day national-level tournament, which would see participation from teams across the country.

He expressed confidence that the young players would perform well and bring laurels to the State.

On the occasion, association chairman Daram Naveen Kumar, president V Srinubabu, treasurer B Neeraja and other office-bearers conveyed their best wishes to the team members.

Boys Team:PV Chinhas, N Krish Dharan Reddy, V Jayaram Sanjay (NTR district), S Eshwar Hitesh, N Arjun Sai, S K Tanjeel (Krishna district), N Avinash (Guntur), M Hema Ram Shankar (Palnadu district)

Girls Team:A Sri Vaishali, P Jahnavi, G Nithya, S Eshwari (NTR district), B Teja Sri (Kakinada), T Krishna Sathya Sri (Guntur), D Alia, K Kavya (Anantapur district)