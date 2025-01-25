1L CCTV cameras will be installed across State by March: DGP

Bapatla: DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao launched an integrated command control system in Chirala 1 Town Police Station and a staff waiting hall at Karamchedu Police Station on Friday.

The police department installed 210 CCTV cameras across Chirala town which has been equipped with one drone, 50 man packs, a repeater system and installed LCD monitors at the command and control room.

This command and control system is designed to prevent crimes and road accidents, provide real-time monitoring and enhance public safety.

The DGP emphasised the system’s proactive approach, focusing on preventing crimes before they occur. He urged citizens and donors to participate by installing cameras in their respective areas. He announced future plans including an aim to install one lakh cameras Statewide by March, encouraging public participation in camera installation and leveraging technology to deter and quickly respond to criminal activities.

The event was attended by senior police officials, including Guntur Range IG Sarva Shreshta Tripathi, Bapatla District SP Tushar Dudi, and other police officers.