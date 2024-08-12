2, 92, 196 cusecs of floodwater released from Prakasam Barrage

Guntur: The irrigation department officials released 2, 92, 196 cusecs of floodwater from Prakasam Barrage to the downstream of the barrage on Sunday in view of increasing inflows from the upstream of the project.

The engineering officials of the Prakasam Barrage lifted 45 crest gates up to eight feet level and released the floodwater to the downstream of the barrage.

The Guntur district administration sounded flood alert and directed the revenue officials to take all the precautionary measures to face flood threat.

The reservoir capacity of Nagarjuna Sagar Project is 312 tmcft, and the floodwater level in the project touched 305.68 tmcft. The reservoir is getting 1, 20, 756 cusecs of the floodwater, and the engineering officials are releasing the same to the downstream of the project.

The reservoir capacity of Pulichintala Project is 45.77 tmcft, and the floodwater level in the reservoir touched 34.2 tmc feet. The reservoir is getting inflows of 73,059 cusecs and the officials are releasing 64,615 cusecs of floodwater to the downstream.